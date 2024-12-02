Google rolls out Android Pay in Ireland

The move leaves users with the option to pay with their phones at thousands of retail locations throughout Ireland including Eason, McDonald’s, Tesco and Spar.

More than that, customers won’t be limited to EUR 30 transactions. If the card issuer agrees, users will be able to pay for goods under EUR 30 by simply waking their phone screen and holding it over the contactless terminal phones, but purchases over that limit will require users to unlock their phones.

Additionally, the service can also be used to pay in mobile apps, with Deliveroo, Uber and Adverts.ie among the first to sign up.

The service will be available to customers of AIB and KBC initially, with other banks also expected to sign up.