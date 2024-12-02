Google Play adds more direct carrier billing partners in Europe, Asia

Residents and subscribers to the following carriers (with the estimated number of subscribers in the parentheses) can buy games, apps, music, movies, books, and others, without having a credit or debit card: Frances Free (9 million), Hungarys TMI (5.4 million), Indonesias Telkomsel (139 million), Slovakias PPF (1.7 million), and Taiwans Taiwan Mobile (7.6 million).

In December 2014, Indonesia’s Indosat has rolled out Google Play carrier billing that enables customers to purchase apps using prepaid airtime credit.