Google Pay to roll out AI-powered voice payments





Following this announcement, the company is developing this artificial intelligence-powered feature in order to optimise the user experience and provide them with improved convenience, eliminating the overall requirement to type instructions.

In addition, Google Pay will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Google’s strategy to launch AI-powered voice payments

As multiple Google Pay clients in the region of India, especially the ones that are not literate, find it hard to make payments, the new solution is expected to provide them with the benefit of making online transactions more accessible and convenient. At the same time, users will have the possibility to complete payments by simply providing voice instructions.

The initiative is currently being developed through a collaboration between Google and the Union Government, as it also represents a part of the Bhashini AI project, which aims to enable people to make payments in their local languages.

In addition, according to officials of the company, Google is investing in machine learning and AI technologies at the moment, aiming to combat the growing threat of cyber fraud in India. With this in mind, Google’s new AI feature is set to play a crucial role in safeguarding users against online scams and threats.