Google Pay expands integration with PayPal

With this integration, merchants can opt to enable PayPal as a payment method in their own Google Pay integration if Google Pay has already been implemented on their site. Any online shopper who wants to check out using Google Pay will have the option of selecting PayPal to make the purchase.

Consumers will not have to sign in to PayPal when they use it through Google Pay. They will also have access to PayPal’s Purchase Protection and Return Shipping benefits. For online merchants who are also PayPal merchants, when a customer selects PayPal through Google Pay, the merchant receives the money in their PayPal Business Account within minutes.

The PayPal option for Google Pay works in all 24 countries where customers can link a PayPal account to Google Pay.