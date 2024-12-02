Google Pay comes to Chrome, Firefox and Safari

That means users who register their payment cards into Google Pay will be able to make payments online.

Announcing the move in a blog post, the company emphasized the browser version will work on any device, and that it can automatically fill in forms on checkout pages. Google Pay will also automatically update credit and debit cards when new ones are issued by the cardholder’s bank.

As for the emergence of Google Pay on web browsers, it represents the latest step in the ongoing evolution of the platform, which rebranded from ‘Android Pay’ earlier this year. The next big step appears to be for Google to integrate its Google Pay Send P2P payments service into the platform, but it isn’t yet clear when that’s going to happen.