Google integrates chat option on Tez payments app

The payment application which runs on the Unified Payments Interface railroads will now allow consumers to not only send money to each other but also open up an option for conversation around the transaction.

Giving some context on the move, the company said that the ultimate aim of Tez is to make transactions as simple as sending messages, which can help consumers avoid complicated bank account numbers and wait for them to be added as beneficiaries.

In that broader scheme of things, a chat option eventually will help consumers track their transaction history like a conversation.

The move from payments to chat also happened for the country’s payments platform Paytm which introduced Paytm Inbox in November 2017. The platform also wanted to bring in the ease of a conversation between the merchants and the consumers besides facilitating payments.