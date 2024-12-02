Goldmoney rolls out P2P transactional gold in the US

The roll out will occur on a state-by-state basis, and will enable Goldmoney personal and business account users in the US to send and receive gold on the Goldmoney Network. Furthering advancement in cross-border commerce, the US expansion will also enable Goldmoney to distribute its technology across other wallets and financial platforms.

Goldmoney Network users in the US can instantly redeem and settle to a verified bank account in USD within 24 hours, or order physical gold delivery (in cubes, coins, or bars) for one percent of the gold price at redemption. All gold purchased by Goldmoney Network users is 100% allocated, and securely stored and insured without charge in Brink’s vaults located around the world.

New Goldmoney personal features for US users include sending and receiving vaulted gold through the company’s network for free via email or mobile phone number. Gold received is vaulted and insured, and can be automatically redeemed to currency in a linked bank account or by delivery of physical metal.

Business features include sending gold remittances and micro transactions instantly to multiple recipients worldwide (employees, commissions, dividends, rebates or rewards) with the Goldmoney Payout tool, elimination of cross-border and foreign exchange fees, and invoicing international customers for goods and services. Invoices can be paid in any currency via credit card, debit card, or bank transfer, and received as vaulted gold.