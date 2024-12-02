GoExpedi raises USD 25 million in Series B funding

Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Report 2019/2020

GoExpedi provides more than 200,000 critical parts and supplies, with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online ecommerce platform. GoExpedi currently serves a diversified portfolio of over 20 customers including two of the top five drilling contractors in the US.

The company says its supply chain allows parts to be delivered promptly, and typically at 25% less cost than other established players. In addition, it fulfills its own last mile transport and provides accurate tracking, ensuring customers get on-time deliveries without wasting time having to follow up on orders.



