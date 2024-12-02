Go-Jek adds digital wallet LinkAja into its app

Go-Jek, which owns its own cashless solution GO-PAY, said the move complements its existing offering and is made in line with the spirit of from Indonesia, for Indonesia.

According to the press release, the partnership was founded on a shared mission between both parties to support the nation’s cashless movement. According to GO-PAY representatives, the collaboration between Go-Jek and LinkAja aims to accelerate cashless adoption in Indonesia, especially in the community that is untouched by formal financial services.

LinkAja was recently launched by Telkomsel’s fintech company, PT Fintek Karya Nusantara. Earlier in 2019, Go-Jek has partnered with JD.id to introduce Go-Mall, an ecommerce feature that allows Go-Jek users to browse and shop various items through the app.