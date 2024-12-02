GMO-PG invests in Neweb, forms strategic alliance

GMO-PG first partnered with Neweb in March 2014, providing global payment system service GMO-PG Global Payment in Taiwan. The partnership expands business in Greater China and introduces Neweb services to Japan.

Neweb Technologies is an online payment service provider in Taiwan providing payment services to most major ecommerce websites including music distribution and recruiting websites. With over 4,000 merchants and experienced management, Neweb Technologies provides payment services, develops payment solutions for Taiwan banks and supports internet retailing for Chinese consumers.

GMO Payment Gateway, a contributor to ecommerce growth and development, is a Japan-based online payment provider, providing transaction payment processing services including credit card to over 57,000 merchants (6/2015) including online stores, recurring-fee businesses like NHK, and public institutions like Japan Pension Service and Tokyo Metropolitan Government.