GlobalOnePay launches ecommerce payment facilitator platform

The solution enables payment facilitators, marketplaces, SaaS providers and ISVs to generate revenue by offering global payment processing as an integrated service.

The omnichannel payment processor provides the technology, legal framework and bank sponsorship support for merchant aggregators to process transactions under a sub-merchant platform. By provisioning a single, master merchant ID, the company ensures organizations and their clients to benefit from an automated, real-time onboarding experience. The API-driven platform is meant to simplify merchant account enrolment.