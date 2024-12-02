Global Sources, Globex deal for cross-border trading, payment settlement online system launch

Expected to launch in early 2017, the service will be made available through the Global Sources website to Global Sources community of buyers and suppliers and is designed to support B2B buyers who require rapid delivery times for ready-to-order products.

As an integrated system, the new service aims to include electronic customs declaration and clearance, full integration of customs, banking and shipment information, as well as completion of tax refund applications directly to the exporters account.

Participating buyers and sellers wil gain visibility over all stages of the trade process, including payment, product inspection and shipment status.