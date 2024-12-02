Global Payments unveils support for Apple Pay in the UK

When users add a credit or debit card to Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on users’ device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code, instead of using the security code from the back of one’s card.

Apple Pay users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts provided by their credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch. When paying for goods and services within apps, Apple Pay is compatible with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with 4,200 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 1000 Company with merchants and partners in 28 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil.