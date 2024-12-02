Global Payments to provide ecommerce payments management in Canada

Leveraging the company’s Realex ecommerce technology, the platform provides a range of cloud-based, software enabled technology services for both large and mid-sized businesses to enable them to accept payments online, as well as via phone, mail, email or mobile devices.

This new offering by Global Payments offers merchants digital wallet support, batch and recurring payment solutions, as well as fraud tools and analytics. The solution is pre-integrated with a wide range of platforms and shopping carts for set-up across multiple payment channels.

Global Payments is a provider of payment technology services and offers electronic transaction processing services through electronic information networks.