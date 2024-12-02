Global Payments to offer MasterPass to North American merchants

The service will enable Global Payments merchants to offer their shoppers a new way to pay via the web or on a mobile device.

Global Payments is a provider of payment processing services for merchants, value added resellers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

MasterPass enables consumers to make online payments, while storing their MasterCard and other branded credit, debit or prepaid card information and shipping details, from any connected device including computers, tablets and smartphones. Currently over 30,000 merchants around the world accept the option to make online payments with MasterPass.

In recent news, Optimal Payments, a global online payments and risk management provider, has integrated MasterPass into its NETBANX merchant platform.