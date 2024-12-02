



With the introduction of Genius, Global Payments aims to advance its commitment to optimising its ecosystem of solutions, unifying its POS products into an all-in-one and configurable POS platform. By going to market with a single POS platform, the company intends to allow customers to benefit from a full range of features and commerce enablement solutions that it provides, as detailed by Global Payments officials. Implementing these changes allows the company to offer a simplified experience for its customers while also augmenting its business and establishing a more solid brand in the market.











Global Payments’ Genius platform capabilities

The new Genius platform focuses on supporting global expansion and vertical specialisation, enabling Global Payments to launch in multiple countries more efficiently and adapting to the needs, demands, and preferences of each market. At the same time, the solution intends to deliver more opportunities in specialised retail segments, including age-regulated businesses, higher education, and consumer service businesses.

Initially, Global Payments is set to roll out Genius for Restaurants and Genius for Retail, planning a later launch for Genius for Enterprises across multiple countries. More specifically, Genius for Restaurants is developed to serve the operational requirements of restaurants, regardless of their type or scale. Paired with hardware engineered for scaled performance, the platform offers waitlist and reservations, real-time reporting, tableside payments, marketing tools, and loyalty programmes, among others.

Furthermore, Genius for Retail centres on improving order management and inventory tracking, as well as facilitating reliable checkouts and built-in tools for loyalty, marketing, invoicing, and reporting. The solution intends to allow small and medium-sized retailers to provide optimal customer experiences while also expanding their operations.

When it comes to Genius for Enterprise, which will come later in 2025, Global Payments seeks to serve the needs of environments with a large footprint and complex workflows, including QSR chains, stadiums, and venues.