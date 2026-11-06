US-based Global Payments, a NYSE-listed provider of payment technology and software for businesses of all sizes, has been selected as the official merchant services provider of NASCAR. Under a multi-year agreement, Global Payments will provide payment and merchant services to support ticketing operations across 12 NASCAR-owned and operated racetracks in the US, including Daytona International Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

Payments for high-volume ticket sales

The partnership covers the ticket purchasing process for NASCAR fans, with Global Payments providing payment options and transaction processing for ticket sales. Its capabilities are also designed to give NASCAR greater visibility into ticketing activity and payment performance, with data that the organisation can use to inform decisions on fan engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue.

Gabriel de Montessus, President of Enterprise at Global Payments, said the company provides the stability, reliability, and performance that NASCAR's high-volume ticket sales require, along with data and insights to help improve the fan experience. He added that the partnership supports NASCAR's investment in the race day experience from a fan's earliest interaction with the organisation.

Sports and venue payments

Kari Gritton, Senior Vice President, Consumer Strategy at NASCAR, said Global Payments joins a growing list of companies investing in the sport in 2026. She added that its expertise will help NASCAR simplify ticket buying for fans while strengthening the operations that support its business. The agreement covers NASCAR-owned and operated venues across the US, where fans buy tickets for race weekends throughout the season.

Global Payments works with 160 stadiums and venues worldwide, including venues for every major sports league in the US, college football stadiums, and football stadiums in Europe. Sports and entertainment venues handle large volumes of transactions over short periods, particularly around ticket releases and event days, which places demands on payment processing capacity and reliability.