Global Money Exchange launches Global Pay

Global Money Exchange, an Oman-based money exchange company, has partnered with Comviva to launch its mobile app, Global Pay.

The rollout aligns with Oman’s national digital transformation incentive, reinforcing GMEC’s commitment to offering secure and inclusive digital financial tools for everyday use. The partnership with Comviva, a player in digital transformation solutions and a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, supports the new app, accelerating the company’s digital transformation.

Supporting Oman’s vision for a cashless economy

Comviva expressed positive sentiments regarding the alliance, saying that it brings forth mobiquity® Pay, its cloud-ready digital payments platform created to support rapid growth. With this foundation, Global Pay aims to support financial institutions across the Middle East in providing optimised digital journeys that drive scale and financial inclusion.

The new app enables secure and efficient local and international payment transactions, being PCI-DSS certified. Global Money Exchange is committed to high standards of security and payment protection, believing that it will be quickly adopted and widely used by the Omani communities inside and outside the country. Leveraging Global Pay, users can easily pay utility bills and educational fees without needing to hold a bank account, thus supporting broader financial inclusion.

The platform enables merchants to accept QR code payments from customers of any bank or service provider in Oman, allowing full interoperability across the payment ecosystem. The initiative supports the nation’s vision to create a cashless economy, with additional features being introduced gradually for customers.

Global Money Exchange is among the first money exchange companies in Oman to receive a PSP license. Driven by a customer support framework, the company offers assistance for their customers in any of its branches across Oman, or online through a dedicated customer support helpline for prompt responses.