Global carrier billing revenue to reach USD 25 bln by 2019 - report

According to a recent study entitled ‘Carrier Billing: Global Market Trends and Forecasts’ by Ovum, a global technology research and advisory company, and commissioned Neomobile, a global provider of mobile commerce for digital goods, although the OS app stores will represent the biggest slice of carrier billing revenues by 2019, they only accounted for 14% in 2014. Segments such as online games, social media companies, independent stores and mobile content together make up the bulk of the market currently, and this is where Neomobile’s business is focused.

When it comes to regional contributions, the Asia Pacific is responsible for the largest slice of carrier billing revenues worldwide, with emphasis on the performance of China and Japan’s extensive online and web-based mobile offerings, the report adds.

Ovum defines carrier billing as a technology that enables mobile users to make payments to third-parties via their monthly phone bill or prepaid credit, and covers direct operator billing, PSMS, and WAP/Web billing.