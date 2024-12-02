Glance launches suite of payment options and loyalty rewards program

All the services are managed via the merchant’s own mobile device without the need of any extra hardware. Available to businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers across North America, merchants across all industry verticals can get started with Glance PayMe immediately with a free download and a fast setup using their iOS device of choice, enabling them to accept payments from Glance Pay users via QR Code, Bluetooth, Digital Invoices or Pay by Photo.

QR Code and Bluetooth payments provide merchants with secure payment options from in-person customers, while digital invoicing enables merchants to keep digital records and accept payments from both in-person and remote customers.

Glance owns and operates Glance Pay & Glance PayMe, a payment system that aims to revolutionize how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants.