Getnet has expanded its payment services across Europe through one integration, giving merchants access to over 30 countries.

Getnet, Santander’s global merchant payments platform, has expanded its European offering to allow multinational merchants, marketplaces, and ecommerce companies to access payment services in more than 30 European countries through a single integration. The move extends Getnet’s existing presence in Latin America, Spain, and Portugal and is designed to simplify the technical and operational requirements associated with cross-border payments.

Getnet connects European markets through SEP

The service is based on Getnet Single Entry Point (SEP), which provides a single connection for merchants seeking access to multiple European markets. Through the infrastructure, businesses can access local payment methods, including Bizum in Spain and MB WAY in Portugal, with Getnet operating as a direct member of both systems. The company previously introduced SEP in Latin America to connect ecommerce payment services across several markets.

Getnet said the European expansion addresses the need for businesses operating across borders to manage different payment methods, regulatory requirements and technical integrations. The company’s existing Latin American operations process billions of transactions across Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina, providing the basis for extending the single-integration model into additional markets.

Platform adds collection and payout capabilities

Beyond payment acceptance, the infrastructure will allow merchants, platforms, and payment service providers to collect funds, reconcile balances, convert currencies, and make payouts. The initial offering supports 20 currencies and enables payouts to 140 countries, bringing acceptance and payment-management functions together within the same infrastructure.

Getnet is also developing partnerships with payment service providers, technology companies, and software providers as part of its European expansion. The company is working on payment models including instant payments, account-to-account payments and AI-enabled commerce. In June 2026, Getnet announced an infrastructure allowing merchants to accept and process transactions initiated by AI agents, following a transaction completed with Mastercard Agent Pay technology in Mexico and Latin America.