Georgia: Visa, VTB Bank to offer HCE-based mobile payments

VTB Mobile Pay application is set to enable customers to make payments by tapping their device against any contactless terminal accepting Visa PayWave, a payment solution from Visa.

The application allows for the uploading of an unlimited number of cards and the customer can choose which card to use during the payment process. Mobile Pay may be used anywhere around the world where Visa PayWave terminals are available.

The solution requires a smartphone with Android OS (4.4 or later version) with NFC support. The application, platform and solutions were developed by Ukraine-based mobile service PriNum.

Earlier in 2015, Visa has also launched HCE-based mobile payments with BBVA, Cuscal, CaixaBank, AMP Bank, CartaSi, Intesa Sanpaolo Card, OP Financial Group, TC Ziraat Bankasi and US Bank.