Lithuania-based Genome has launched Visa and Mastercard acceptance for online merchants, settling card payments directly into their Genome accounts.

Merchants can accept card payments through Genome’s hosted payment page or through a direct host-to-host integration, which allows a fully on-site checkout under their own domain. Card payments are settled into merchants’ Genome accounts in EUR, USD, or GBP as early as the next business day, allowing them to pay suppliers in the same currency they receive without converting funds.

Card acceptance within the business account

The launch adds card acceptance to the account Genome’s business clients already use for SEPA Instant and SWIFT transfers, currency exchange, Visa business cards, and automated bulk payments. Genome already offers Pay By Bank, an Open Banking-based method that lets customers pay directly from their bank accounts, so merchants can now offer both bank and card payments at checkout.

Daumantas Barauskas, CEO of Genome, stated that businesses do not want several providers to get paid, but one account that works, describing card acceptance as closing the loop for clients. According to Barauskas, clients can now accept a payment, receive the funds, and pay partners and suppliers from the same place, without needing a separate payment provider and account.

Availability and next steps

Existing and new Genome business clients can apply for card acceptance online, subject to merchant approval. Genome plans to add Apple Pay and Google Pay next, which would extend the checkout options available to its merchants beyond cards and bank payments.

Genome is an electronic money institution licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania, and holds ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications for information security and privacy management. According to Bank of Lithuania data, Genome, operated by Maneuver LT, processed EUR 8.53 billion in payment transactions in the 12 months to 31 March 2026, placing it fourth among 70 licensed e-money institutions in Lithuania by payment value.