Gemalto to speed up EMV migration in Ghana

GhIPSS is a subsidiary of Ghanas central bank that manages the countrys interbank payment processing system.

The technology is aimed to speed up Ghanas migration to the security of EMV transactions, and enable GhIPSS to offer its 41 member institutions support for the introduction of domestic branded EMV cards.

The PURE technology solution provides independence over the creation and operation of a new domestic chip-based payment eco-system. Moreover, it provides private label issuers or domestic schemes the ability to issue payment cards independently from other payment card associations.

Full interoperability will be established between all of Ghanas stakeholders, including banks, merchants and end users. Furthermore, the two companies have defined together the domestic issuance and acceptance specifications to simplify the adoption of the new domestic chip card. For end users, the PURE-based solution will ensure that all bank cards can be used at ATMs and POS terminals throughout Ghana.