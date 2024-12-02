Gemalto, Tapit bring m-payment to posters, kiosks, packages and signs

Tapit and Buy is a solution where the consumer taps their smartphone against a Tapit-enabled physical support, such as outdoor media posters, product packaging and in-store marketing materials, enabled by an NFC tag, QR code or beacon. They are then directed to the media owners ecommerce site where they can buy digital content, in one click, charged to their operator phone bill.

Tapit and Buy leverages Gemaltos Netsize operator billing system and Tapits cloud platform to transform a range of physical assets into one-tap mobile payment terminals. This new collaboration has an initial focus on the UK for transactions worth up to GBP 30 for digital content such as e-publications, video, music and games.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

Since 2011 Tapit has worked with global brands including Google, Microsoft, Unilever, P&G and Nestle to deploy, manage and analyze their contactless infrastructure including NFC tags, Beacons and QR codes.

In recent news, Gemalto has added new capabilities to its Allynis Trusted Services Hub for tokenization based payment services.