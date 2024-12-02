Gemalto, Qualcomm to integrate eSIM for online payments and authentication services

The effort will support the integration of Gemaltos eSIM technology and remote subscription management solutions, with the new Secure Processing Unit (SPU) on the Snapdragon mobile PC platform. The innovation will provide LTE and forthcoming 5G connection and a foundation for consumer applications such as online payments, transport ticketing and authentication to cloud services. This initiative represents the first time an eSIM will be integrated with processing platforms designed to power Always Connected PCs and similar consumer devices, according to the press release. .

The first wave of Always Connected PCs to incorporate Snapdragon mobile PC platforms featuring Gemaltos technology are expected as early as 2019.

Earlier in April 2018, Gemalto announced that its Trusted Service Hub is enabling the secure digitisation of Hong Kongs Octopus contactless smart cards into Samsung Pay.