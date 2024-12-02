Gemalto enables mobile payments for Spanish Carrefour customers

This partnership is included in a multichannel strategy that ramps up connected technologies to further enhance the shopping experience. Gemalto’s Allynis Trusted Service Hub (TSH) enables customers to load a digital version of their existing Carrefour banking card, as well as the retailer loyalty program, onto an Android phone, allowing for easy and single customer journey at any NFC POS terminal. Loyalty points will be credited immediately when the phone is used for tap and go transactions in Carrefour outlets, which include hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores.

TSH has been tested live in shops since the beginning of 2016. By using their existing credentials, Carrefour customers will be able to create this new payment feature directly through their Carrefour mobile banking application. Currently, 2.3 million customers are using Carrefour payment cards in Spain. Though, at the moment this mobile payment solution is being launched in Spain, in the future it may be deployed in other countries.

Gemalto’s Allynis TSH, a cloud-based solution, manages card provisioning, data preparation, and the download of payment credentials to HCE enabled phones. Additionally, Carrefour uses Gemalto’s SDK (Software Development Kit) for the development of its secure mobile app. All elements of the solution are MasterCard certified.