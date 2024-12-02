Gemalto and PROSA bring mobile payments to Mexico

PROSA has operations in eight Latin American countries and will provide mobile payment services to all customers, which include 95% of credit, debit and prepaid card issuers in Mexico. Gemaltos Allynis Trusted Service Hub (TSH) enables new customer onboarding, which allows banks to swiftly launch their own NFC mobile payment wallets using host card emulation.

Another important feature of Gemaltos TSH is its ability to provision payment wallets from device manufacturers and mobile network operators as they launch in Mexico.

Smartphone usage in the country is growing rapidly, up 40% in the second half of 2015 bringing the smartphone user base to more than 62 million devices, according to eMarketer. This solution, one of the first payment solutions of its kind in Mexico, will help banks get in front of the mobile wallet trend by delivering integrated mobile payments to their cardholders. PROSA will provide services for mobile wallet development, cardholder identification and verification, card digitization and secure delivery to the mobile device based on the TSH.

In addition, PROSA will operate Gemaltos tokenization platform from its premises in Mexico, providing security in digital payments to reduce cross-channel fraud.