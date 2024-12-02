GBGroup, payleven extend partnership for international mobile payments

payleven is using GBGroup’s ID verification solution called ID3global to electronically onboard and verify new merchants via an automated process. This removes the need for manual or paper-based verification methods, enabling payleven to expand in the ecommerce driven global market.

payleven’s relationship with GBGroup has been expanding exponentially for the last two years. GBGroup is now working with payleven in ten European markets, whilst payleven is currently looking to South America for future growth.

payleven is a provider of mobile card payments. Based on a ‘plug and pay’ principle, payleven merchants can provide their clients with chip-and-PIN debit and credit card payments via their smartphone or tablet devices.

In recent news, GBGroup has unveiled its collaboration with UK-based mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) startup SumUp.