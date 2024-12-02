French retailers bet on mobile - report

In 2015 it is expected that 19.2% of online sales in France will be carried out on a smartphone, according to ‘The Digital and Mobile Renaissance‘ report issued by eTail France, ecommercenews.eu reports.

Moreover, 90% of retailers registered increase in traffic in 2014, while the average order value increased for 55% and decreased for 20% of respondents. Customer repeat visits also increased, at least for 81% of ecommerce players, and most customers get acquired thanks to paid search (59%) while email marketing (54%) and organic search (50%) are also important drivers of customer acquisition.

Mobile is the top priority for investments during July, 2015 to January 2017. Almost two out of three retailers said they are planning to invest in this channel, while half of respondents said they are planning to invest in multichannel initiatives. SEO, website merchandising and CRM are also popular investments.

Although consumers in France are increasingly using their smartphones and tablets to shop online, nearly half of retailers still don’t have a formal mobile marketing strategy in place. And 40% of retailers can’t measure the success of their mobile marketing efforts.

Meanwhile, retailers have discovered that although mobile is well suited to driving web traffic, it converts at a lower rate than desktop visitors. About two thirds of respondents (65%) said their mobile conversion rates are lower than their website rates, while 16% said theirs are actually higher.