FreedomPay, Vista Technology Services to deliver field services to merchants across Europe

The three-year partnership will give FreedomPay immediate access to over 4,000 engineers in over 30 European countries to manage the installation and maintenance of payment solutions from simple to complex across the region. The agreement provides an on-site – enhanced and personalised – 24/7 service to FreedomPay customers.

Vista will provide fully P2PE compliant warehousing and logistics designed to maintain a full ‘chain of custody’ throughout the delivery, installation, and maintenance lifecycles of FreedomPay’s payment platform systems.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare, and financial services. FreedomPay’s solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online, and on-mobile and are supported by API adoption.