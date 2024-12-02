FreeCharge partners eBay India to offer shoppers e-wallet payments

Moreover, the FreeCharge wallet users can now pay with their preferred payment method for items on the ecommerce marketplace, which provides over 100 million product listings, bgr.in reports.

Sudeep Tandon, CBO, FreeCharge, has informed that users can also avail 25% cashback offer on selecting FreeCharge as the payment method. “Such associations will also help ecommerce platforms to minimize cash on delivery (COD) orders and enhance the online shopping experience for buyers,” Tandon added, the source cites.