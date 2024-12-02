Fraud detection startup ADVANCE.AI raises USD 80 million

The funding round was led by Gaorong Capital and Pavilion Capital. Other investors include Unicorn Venture, eGarden Ventures and the startups existing investors GSR Ventures and Vision Plus Capital.

ADVANCE.AIs flagship product is ADVANCE Guardian, which uses AI to assist banks and other businesses in eKYC, fraud detection and credit scoring. The startup says that it has over 300 enterprise customers in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and India.