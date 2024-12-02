France: ecommerce business set to reach EUR 62.4 bln in 2015

The forecast has been revealed by the president of French Ecommerce Federation, FEVAD, François Momboisse, e-commercefacts.com reports. The French ecommerce market registered 20,000 new websites in 2014, rising 14% over the previous 157,300 ecommerce sites in 2013.

There is also a notable increase in purchase frequency, with 15% more transactions per buyer than in 2013, to 20 online transactions per year per buyer. However there was 4% decrease in average basket value to EUR 81, lower than it was in 2013.

