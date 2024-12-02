France: AFSCM, CB launch mobile payment system

The advertising campaing is funded by interbank card system Cartes Bancaires CB with support from AFSCM members.

The initiative is backed by the banks BNP Paribas, Banque Postale, CIC-Credit Mutuel, Societe Generale and mobile operators Orange, SFR, Bouygues and EI Telecom, the parent company of MVNOs CIC Mobile, Credit Mutuel Mobile and NRJ.

Various payment apps are already available at the Android and/or Windows app stores, including BNP’s Kix, Credit Mutuel and CIC’s m-carte, Orange Cash, Banque Postale’s Paiement Mobile Sans Contact, and Paiement Mobile Societe Generale. These apps are the equivalent of a normal bank card and work with a NFC-compatible SIM cards.

Over 6.5 million French consumers currently own NFC phones and 75 compatible models are available.