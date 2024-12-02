Foxconn plans to snatch Chinas second place online store by 2018

Foxconns newly released e-platform, which is currently in trial phase, will sell electronics products, yibaba.com reports. This move comes after the companys attempt at brick-and-mortar stores which were shut down in 2013 due to a failed run in the Chinese marketplace.

Responsible for assembling the majority of Apples iPhones and iPads, Foxconn is now looking for new channels to further expand its business model, as its revenue from the contract manufacturing business has been progressively slowing down.