Flytoget to implement digital payment system in Norway

Passengers traveling by Norways state-owned airport express train, Flytoget, which serves six and a half million passengers per year on the line between Drammen and Oslo airport Gardermoen, will be able to pay railway tickets with a single swipe on their phones. As soon as a passenger reaches the platform, a notification is received on his or her phone from Vipps, a Norwegian digital payment system, and with a single swipe the passenger can check in.

More than that, other payment service providers can integrate the digital travel card with their own mobile payment apps.

The digital payment system is developed by GoAppified, a Danish entrepreneurship in financial technology (Fintech).