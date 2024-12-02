Flipkart files Uttarakhand Gov for court case on e-buyers levy law

Calling the levy discriminatory, the ecommerce company, has filed the writ through its in-house logistics arm EKart Logistics in the high court of Uttarakhand in Nainital, indiatimes.com reports.

In its petition, filed in February 2016, the company argued that while the standard rate of entry tax is 5%, goods purchased through ecommerce companies have been subjected to entry tax at the rate of 10%.