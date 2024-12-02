Flipkart adds credit card bill payments to its platform

This addition allows users to pay their credit card bills through the Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS) without incurring convenience fees. The move aligns with the growing trend of digital transactions in India and aims to support the increasing number of users engaging with online payment services.

Credit card bill payments have become a significant category within BBPS. According to recent data, they represent the fifth-largest category by transaction volume. Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive in July 2024, which mandated the routing of credit card bill payments through Bharat Connect, the category now accounts for 62% of BBPS transactions in terms of value.





Flipkart's Recharges and Bill Payments platform already includes various payment categories, such as mobile recharge, electricity, broadband, landline, DTH, LPG, Fastag, and gas payments. The introduction of credit card bill payments expands these offerings, positioning the platform as a more comprehensive digital payment service.

Bharat Connect, launched by Flipkart in 2023 as part of BBPS, functions as a registered Agent Institution, facilitating online bill payments. The integration of credit card bill payments is part of Flipkart’s broader strategy to enhance digital financial transactions and improve accessibility for users.





About the company

The Flipkart Group operates multiple digital commerce platforms, including Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money. With a registered user base exceeding 500 million, Flipkart has implemented several services over the years, such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI integration.

The company also works with over 1.4 million sellers, supporting entrepreneurs, small businesses, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Indian market.