Fiserv to help financial institutions boost security with new capabilities

The company has launched SecureNow: Login Defense from Fiserv to facilitate recognition of suspicious devices, enabling banks and credit unions to detect cyberattacks, while reducing the number of times customers are required to take extra steps to access accounts.

SecureNow: Login Defense is an extension of SecureNow from Fiserv, a centralized, real-time cybersecurity platform that integrates multi-factor and device-based authentication with behavioural analytics to enable financial institutions to combat fast-moving threats while simplifying the digital experience for legitimate users.

The solution incorporates device reputation insights from the global consortium of iovation and location data from Neustar, a provider of real-time information services including security solutions, to analyze potential risk based on a wide range of device-related factors such as account access frequency, history and location.

SecureNow complements other cybersecurity solutions offered by Fiserv, including CyberProtect and Cyber Secure, which are designed to mitigate risks within the financial institution as well as risks associated with customer-facing services.