Fiserv signs Bogota Savings Bank

In reaching its decision, Bogota Savings was especially drawn to the integration between Fiserv core account processing technology and key capabilities such as digital banking and payments, which will facilitate a streamlined user experience for both customers and employees.

The bank will replace inefficient manual processes and time-consuming batch operations with the customisable, real-time processing available in Fiserv’s DNA account processing platform.

The new technology will eliminate two-thirds of the bank’s existing third-party services. In addition to the DNA core banking system, Bogota Savings will implement a range of products from Fiserv for digital banking, debit processing, payments, source capture, item processing, and online account opening.