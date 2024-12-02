Fiserv has announced a new strategic partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company in order to bring Fiserv’s Clover suite of products to Japan.

Following this announcement, this collaboration is set to provide an integrated payments and business management platform to multiple retail, food & beverage, and professional service small businesses (SMBs) in the region of Japan, while also driving digital transformation, improving operational efficiency, and accelerating the overall adoption of cashless payments.

In addition, expected to launch in late 2026, the Clover suite of products is set to be tailored to Japan’s business environment and support the country’s national objective of increasing cashless payments to 65% by 2030. Furthermore, the platform will offer multi-store support, smartphone-based operations, and centralised management tools in order to optimise the manner in which small businesses modernise their operations and participate more fully in Japan’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

Expanding Fiserv’s Asia-Pacific footprint and introducing all-in-one commerce services to Japanese merchants

According to the official press release, the partnership will focus on the strategy of providing small businesses in Japan with technology that simplifies operations and fuels growth and development. At the same time, this initiative represents an important step in expanding global reach and enabling businesses of all sizes to thrive in a new era of commerce. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

Moreover, through this partnership, SMCC is expected to provide improved solutions that will help small and medium-sized businesses develop and meet the customers where they need it the most. Through the process of combining Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company’s experience in driving the cashless economy in Japan with Fiserv’s optimised technology, the collaboration will focus on developing new opportunities for growth and success for businesses.

The entry into Japan builds on Fiserv’s overall international expansion initiative, following recent launches of Clover solutions in Brazil and Australia.