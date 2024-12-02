Fiserv, BlueVoyant develop security platform for financial institutions

Disparate cybersecurity components, an inability to customize solutions to their needs, and a shortage of qualified cybersecurity talent can make it difficult for financial institutions to defend internal systems against attacks. Fiserv and BlueVoyant help overcome these challenges with a cybersecurity platform that orchestrates an organization’s internal cybersecurity modules and provides a clear and customizable portal with actionable alerts, along with skilled cybersecurity experts who work to remediate threats to the institution. Financial institutions receive consolidated reports to greatly simplify regulatory compliance, and professional threat remediation that allows IT staff to focus attention on building business value.

This new solution complements other cybersecurity solutions offered by Fiserv, including Sentry Cyber Security and SecureNow, which are designed to mitigate risks within the financial institution as well as risks associated with customer-facing services such as digital banking platforms.

The long-term strategic alliance between Fiserv and BlueVoyant is fortified by an investment from Fiserv in BlueVoyant, a company led by cybersecurity experts formerly with the National Security Agency, FBI, and British and Israeli intelligence services.

BlueVoyant provides Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence for large companies and Managed Cyber Security Services for smaller businesses. Their mission is to help defend businesses around the world against agile and well-financed cyber attackers by providing unparalleled visibility, insight and responsiveness.

Fiserv is a global provider of financial services technology, including solutions for mobile and online banking, payments, risk management, data analytics and core account processing.