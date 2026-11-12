US-based Fiserv has launched AI-powered ecommerce capabilities for its Clover point-of-sale platform, aimed at small businesses with limited online presence. The new features extend Clover beyond the physical store, allowing merchants to run in-store and online commerce from one platform and to improve how their products are found in search engines and AI-powered shopping assistants. The capabilities are available to Clover merchants in the US.

AI website builder and discovery tools

Merchants can provide basic business information and design preferences, and Clover uses AI to generate a website for them. The platform also includes answer engine optimisation (AEO) and search engine optimisation (SEO) tools to help merchants appear in search results and AI-generated shopping recommendations, as consumers increasingly use AI to find products and decide what to buy.

The online store connects directly to the products, inventory, customers, orders, and payments merchants already manage in Clover, so they do not need a separate ecommerce system. Built-in shipping and destination-based tax calculation are designed to help merchants sell to customers across the US. According to Fiserv, merchants can create an online store in minutes.

Connecting physical and digital commerce

Sanjay Saraf, Chief Product Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv, said AI is changing how consumers discover products, make decisions, and connect with businesses. He added that Clover aims to give small businesses access to AI tools that help them compete, get discovered, and reach customers wherever they shop, turning AI into an everyday growth tool for merchants.

Clover combines point-of-sale hardware and software with payment processing for small and medium-sized businesses. With the new capabilities, merchants that previously sold mainly in person can manage online sales from the same system they use in store, with orders and payments synchronised across both channels. Because products and inventory are shared, merchants do not need to update stock separately for online and in-store sales.