FIS EMV terminal integration test certified by major brands

In order to bring a payment terminal in the field, it must be tested to ensure a correct integration of both terminal and acquiring bank. EMV payment terminals must undergo a mandatory certification process following the payment brand regulations.

FIS’ EMV Terminal Integration Test Solutions simplify compliance to the global payment standard when migrating to EMV or updating to new specifications. The incorporated and advanced automation features bridge the gap between development and testing, saving merchants and acquirers a significant amount of time and money.

Available FIS solutions for EMV Terminal Integration Testing include American Express AEIPS and ExpressPay, Discover Contact and Contactless D-PAS, MasterCard Contact and Contactless M-TIP, Visa ADVT and CDET

What`s more, FIS is a Discover, MasterCard and Visa CVES accredited brand service provider.