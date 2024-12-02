FIS Clear2Pay OTS Group confirmed by VISA as a Chip Vendor Enabled Service (CVES) provider

The Visa CVES enables third-party companies to manage the execution, analysis and submission of the mandatory reporting for both EMV contact chip and contactless enabled payment terminals on behalf of acquiring banks and payment processors. To ensure optimum migration to the global EMV standard, the US payment networks have adopted similar terminal testing requirements that must be met before allowing payment terminals to be installed in the US.

EMV readiness of acquirers and processors is a critical part of the ongoing EMV migration in the US. To support the payment industry in addressing this challenge, Visa’s CVES initiative allows FIS to execute Acquirer Device Validation Toolkit (ADVT) testing and Contactless Device Evaluation Toolkit (CDET) testing, analyse the results and submit final reports on behalf of Visa’s clients into the Chip Compliance Reporting Tool (CCRT). FIS works closely with industry organisations such as EMVCo and domestic and international payment brands.