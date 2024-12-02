FIS, Cardtronics to expand mobile ATM access

FIS Cardless Cash, a feature of the FIS Mobile Banking app, lets ATM users withdraw funds without a bankcard.

A planned 24-month rollout of the service at Cardtronics ATMs will enable cardless ATM access at some of the largest retailers in the US. More than that, FIS Cardless Cash also will enable financial institutions to offer their customers and members in-network use of cardless cash functionality at both branch and retail ATMs.

FIS Cardless Cash claims it protects consumers by reducing the risk of card skimming and shoulder surfing at ATMs. Using FIS Mobile Banking with TouchID, customers can prestage their cash withdrawal and complete the transaction within 10 seconds at the ATM. The FIS system then sends an electronic receipt to the users smartphone.

The FIS Cardless Cash platform launched in January 2015 and is now used by more than 30 banks in the US, according to the company.