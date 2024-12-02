First Global, Vijaya Bank launch mobile payment service in India

The VPayQwik mobile app is available for download in the Google Play store, and is soon to be available for download in the Apple store.

Vijaya Bank, which according to their own data, has more than 14 million active account holders, offers several technology products, such as, ATMs, cash deposit machines, debit and credit cards, internet banking, mobile banking, phone banking, funds transfer through RTGS and NEFT.

First Global is a financial services technology company operating in the payments sector. First Global primarily serves the domestic and international unbanked and under-banked markets and its two main lines of business are mobile payments and international money transfers.