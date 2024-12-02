First Data teams up with Bypass to enable mobile payments

This partnership blends First Data’s Clover family of point-of-sale devices and business management tools with Bypass’s cloud-based software and back office management tools. The companies have already collaborated to support major sporting events and concerts across US.

The integration of Clover with Bypass creates a holistic POS system for chain restaurants, food and beverage providers, sports venues, and other complex multi-site operations. The solution has already been implemented at a sold-out concert, an airshow with more than 400,000 attendees, and at an upcoming soccer match.

First Data’s Clover platform includes Clover Insights, a data analytics tool that transforms transaction data into actionable insights, and TransArmor, First Data’s payment security solution that combines encryption with tokenization to protect businesses from data breaches. Additionally, all Clover devices are EMV-ready and accept most forms of payment.

Bypass was founded in 2010 in US. Its approach helps more than 145 professional and collegiate sports venues and national restaurant chains through a cloud-enabled open API platform.