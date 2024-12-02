First Data opens fintech research and development centre in Ireland

The fintech centre will be based in Nenagh, County Tipperay and it will be open in March 2018. The US-based payments company is looking to employ 150 software engineers, big data engineers, data scientists and product experts.

The Nenagh R&D Centre will focus on data insights (the Perimeter project) – i.e. applying machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to develop new methods of identifying and fighting fraud.

The company also plans to develop an intelligent infrastructure (the Jupiter project), which will create an integrated automation platform for compliance and data concerns. Another area of development is the international commerce services (the Horizon project), which will look at different payment technologies through interfaces, funds processing, and settlement.

